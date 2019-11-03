Telangana: Korutla MLA's PA washed away in canal

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Personal Assistant of Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was washed away in a canal on Sunday.

According to Dharur police, the missing person has been identified as Girish Takoor, who is Rao's PA and Senior Assistant in Panchayatraj Department.

"Takoor along with his friends went to a canal in Dharur area which is connected to the SRSP project. While his friends were waiting at the bank, Takoor stepped into the water and drowned," said a police official.



After receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot and started searching for Takoor with the help of local swimmers but has not been able to find him so far. The search operation is underway. (ANI)

