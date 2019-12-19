Telangana: Man booked for allegedly killing father in drunken state

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Hayatnagar police on Wednesday registered a case against a person for allegedly murdering his father in an inebriated state.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu (25), who is currently on the run.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged against the accused by his grandfather Muthaiah (70) who said that a heated argument broke out between his son D Rama Narasaiah (46) and Vishnu while consuming alcohol at his residence.



Following the argument, the accused allegedly brutally killed Narsaiah and fled from the spot.

The police stated that the father-son duo frequently consumed alcohol together and quarreled with each other.

A case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

