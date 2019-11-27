Telangana: Man burnt alive after hut catches fire in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was burnt alive after the hut he was sleeping in caught fire in Vanasthalipuram area here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man identified as Ramesh was found dead inside the hut after the fire was doused.

"Teams of fire tender rushed to the spot after receiving the information and doused the fire. However, the man was found dead inside. The cause of the fire is not known yet," police said.



A case has been registered and investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

