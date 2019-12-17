Telangana: Man sentenced to 3 years jailnment for sexually harassing minor girl

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2017.

During the trial on Monday, the IX ADJ Court at LB Nagar convicted accused Md. Rasool to 3 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.



The accused worked as a plumber in Hyderabad.

According to Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat, the 12-year-old was sexually assaulted in her house on April 2, 2017.

The then Sub-Inspector of Ghatkesar had arrested the accused and remanded him. After completion of the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet in the court. (ANI)

