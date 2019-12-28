Telangana: Man sentenced to 8 years imprisonment for killing his wife four years back

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A local court in Telangana on Friday sentenced a man to eight-year rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife by setting her ablaze four years ago.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the 24-year-old convict named Pittala Kiran.



Kiran had on December 31, 2015, come home in a drunken state and picked up a fight with his wife over some issues, after which he abused and assaulted her. Later, he poured kerosene on his wife and locked the house from outside after setting her ablaze.

The woman had succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital here on January 6, 2016.

According to the police, a case under Section 302 (murder) and 498(A) (husband subjecting wife to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him and a charge-sheet was filed after the investigation. (ANI)

