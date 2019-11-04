Telangana: Man sets ablaze woman tehsildar, later sets himself on fire

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A woman tehsildar in Abdullapurmet MRO office in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana died after being allegedly set ablaze on fire in her office on Monday.

The accused was identified as K Suresh, who allegedly bore a grudge against the victim Vijaya Reddy, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.



He stated that Suresh was going through some land problems and was visiting the Abdullapurmet MRO Office daily.

Suresh allegedly doused Reddy with kerosene and set her ablaze today afternoon. He then later set himself ablaze in the same manner.

Reddy succumbed to her burn injuries, while Suresh survived and was rushed to the local hospital for treatment. He is currently under police observance.

Reddy's body has been shifted for postmortem analysis.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

More investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

