Telangana: Mentally challenged woman's charred body recovered in Sidalgutta

Cyberabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): The woman whose charred body was found in the outskirts of Shamshabad near Siddula Gutta temple under the limits of RGI Airport Police Station limits on Friday has been identified as a 35-year-old woman with the mental health issues.

Her body was found on Friday at 8 pm. The deceased is a 35-year-old woman, resident of Upper Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. It is noticed that the deceased was suffering from mental illness and she had left her residence yesterday around 1 pm. After the investigation, the exact reason for death will be known, according to Ashok Goud, ACP, Shamshabad division.



Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case.

The incident comes shortly after the body of a young woman veterinary doctor was found charred in the Shadnagar area of Ranga Reddy district. The police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder. (ANI)