Telangana: Muslim women inspired by Modi govt's stand on 'triple talaq' take BJP's membership

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's stand on triple talaq, a large number of Muslim girls and women on Wednesday took membership of BJP here in Hyderabad.

This comes amid the BJP's ongoing membership drive being conducted in various parts of Hyderabad including Dabeerpura and Yakutpura.

Speaking to ANI about the membership drive, BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said: "In Hyderabad, BJP is conducting membership drive in Dabeerpura and Yakutpura areas, wherein hundreds of Muslim girls and women participated and took party's membership. Even B.Tech graduates from the Muslim community have taken membership."

He said these Muslim women are impressed with BJP's stand on triple talaq and other schemes implemented by the Modi government."A few Muslim women said they liked Beti Padhao Beti Bachao scheme and also the scholarship scheme provided by the Centre. The Central government has also set up a skill development centre for Muslims," Dattatreya said.He further accused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party of creating fear and hatred against BJP in Muslim women's mind."Earlier, Muslim women were unaware of the BJP's ideology and efforts taken for their empowerment as AIMIM party installed fear and hatred against BJP in their mind. The party used to tell them if BJP wins then Islam will be in danger and our party will not let Muslims live. But I have clearly explained to them about the party's vision and Centre's schemes. The Muslims, residing in the old city, are not ready to listen to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is trying to mislead people," he said.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalize the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence.The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year but lapsed in the Rajya Sabha after the dissolution of the Lower House. The current bill seeks to replace an ordinance for the same which was issued by the cabinet last February. (ANI)