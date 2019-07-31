Telangana: Naxal commander killed in encounter

Bhadradri Kottagudem (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): A Naxal commander was killed in an encounter with police in Bhadradri Kottagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, officials said.

He was identified as Linganna, the leader of a Naxal 'dalam' (group).

"An encounter broke out this morning. Linganna was killed on the spot. He was carrying a self-loading rifle (SLR). We have recovered the body from the spot in Rollagadda," Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.



Five 'dalam' members were taken into custody, he said.

The police got information that a group belonging to CPI (ML) New Democracy Party was camping in a forest area near Pandi Gutta in Gundala Mandal of the district for the past three days.

Acting on the input, a police team surrounded the area and asked the Naxals to surrender. An encounter ensued after the 'dalam' members started firing at the team.

According to information received, a group of villagers attacked the police personnel with sticks and stones after the Naxal was gunned down. A police constable received injuries during the stone-pelting. (ANI)

