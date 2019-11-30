Telangana: NCW team meets veterinary doctor's family, accuses police of apathy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala S Kundar on Saturday accused the police of apathy in dealing with the family members of the female veterinary doctor when they approached them for help.

Kundar, who was talking to media persons after meeting the family members of the deceased, said: "I personally spoke to the victim's mother and sister. They said that they were made to move from one police station to another over the jurisdiction of the place where the crime took place.""After taking into consideration the whole situation, the only thing which comes out prominently is the fact that the police were very careless and negligent in their approach," said Kundar.She said the NCW members went to the spot where the incident took place and found many discrepancies in the police's overall behaviour."The lorry was at the spot for two days. People were consuming alcohol there. Patrolling was not being done. When inquired, police said they were on another spot," she said.Earlier in the day, the NCW team visited the residence of the veterinary doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, and talked with the family members of the victim.The burnt body of the doctor was found in the outskirts of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district at Shadnagar on Thursday.As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.The police on Friday arrested four accused for their involvement in the heinous crime. According to sources, they are lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)