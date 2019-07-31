Telangana: One Maoist killed in encounter with police

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): A moist was killed in an encounter with the police in the district on early Wednesday morning, police officials said.

According to Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, the deceased was also carrying an SLR weapon.



"An encounter broke out today morning. The Maoist was killed on the spot. He was carrying a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR). We have recovered his body from the spot in Rollagadda", he said.

The police chief also stated that search operation is currently underway as there is information about a few more Maoists being hidden in the area. (ANI)