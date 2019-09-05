Telangana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, two other hospitalised in Siddipet

Siddipet (Telangana) [India] Sept 5 (ANI): A family of four fell ill after consuming a birthday cake which was allegedly poisoned here in Ayinapur village of Komaravelli Mandal in Siddipet District on Thursday. However, two of the family members lost their lives.

According to the Komaravelli Police, the family members were taken to a hospital in Siddipet where Ram Charan (9) was brought dead while Ravi (39) died during the treatment.



The other two family members, Bhagya and Poojitha (12) are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The incident was followed by a turn of events where the deceased identified as Ram Charan (9) asked his uncle Srinivas to buy him a birthday cake.

Srinivas sent them a poisoned cake. After consuming the cake, all the family members complained to have health complications, police said.

A case has been registered against Srinivas under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Further investigation underway. (ANI)

