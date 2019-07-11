Telangana: Police arrest kidnapper within 12 hours

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a girl.

The girl had disappeared on July 10. The accused, who has been identified as Pakirappa, was arrested within 12 hours of the disappearance of the woman.

"We had formed four teams and traced the girl within 12 hours. The girl is under the custody of Kondangal police," Inspector Srinivas told the media persons.



The police said that her custody would soon be taken over by the Hyderabad police and then she would be handed over to her parents. (ANI)

