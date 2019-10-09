Telangana: Police books former AP minister Akhila Priya's husband for obstructing public servants' duty

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Cyberabad police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants' duty.

According to the police, Ramudu managed to escape when the police came to his arrest on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



"Based on the complaint of Allagadda Sub-Inspector, Kurnool District the Cyberabad police went to Nanakramguda area which comes under Gachibowli police station limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate, to arrest Ramudu. However, he managed to escape the spot after he noticed the police personnel," said Cyberabad police in a statement.

Police is further investigating the case and teams have been deployed to nab Ramudu. (ANI)

