Telangana: Police nabs juvenile for kidnapping 7-year-old boy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Meerpet Police on Monday nabbed a 10th standard student for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy from Meerpet area of Hyderabad.

According to the police, Arjun was abducted by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday while he was playing in the colony here.

" The complainant Gurram Raju has been living along with his family at Badangpet, Meerpet for last 12 years. His seven-year-old son Arjun, studies in the second standard. On Sunday, Arjun was playing in the colony. In the meantime the kidnapper abducted Arjun and fled away," said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police (CP), Rachakonda Commissionerate."Raju later received a phone call from the kidnapper who demanded a ransom amount of Rs 3 lakh. He further threatened to kill Arjun if the complainant tries to reach out to police," he added.On receipt of the complaint the Meerpet Police registered a case and took up the investigation process. Immediately a special team was formed to solve the case.Raju was constantly in touch with the kidnapper and agreed to pay Rs.25,000 now and give a cheque for Rs.2.75 lakhs as demanded by the kidnapper." The caller (kidnapper)was tracked and identified. The special team immediately apprehended the caller at Almasguda and took him to custody and on interrogation, the caller confessed his offence and led the Police to Sri Prasannanjaneya temple, Almasguda from where Arjun was rescued safely," said Bhagwat.Investigation so far revealed that the caller is a juvenile studying in 10th class and habituated to bad vices. (ANI)