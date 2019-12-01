Telangana: Police send back those who turn up at residence of murdered Hyderabad vet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Amid the protests following the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor, several CPM and NGO workers gathered outside her residence on Sunday.

The Telangana police had to start evacuating the area by forcefully sending back the workers from the residence of the doctor.

Many other political leaders are slated to visit the residence later today.Meanwhile on Saturday Chilkur Balaji Temple suspended the entry of devotees for about 20 minutes as a gesture to demonstrate against the rape and murder.All the devotees remained outside the temple with priests and performed 'maha pradakshinam', a prayer for the safety of women and girls.The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.The Police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners.The death of the veterinary doctor sparked massive protests in many areas of the country. (ANI)