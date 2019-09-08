  1. Sify.com
Telangana: Pregnant woman rescued on country boat in Mulugu district

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 08, 2019 17:51 hrs

The woman was shifted to a government hospital in Venkatapuram village. Photo/ANI

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A pregnant woman was rescued by an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officer on Sunday, who sent a country boat to shift her to a government hospital for crossing an overflowing stream.


The streams Penka Vagu and Jinna Vagu in Alubaka area of Venkatapuram village of Mulugu district were overflowing, blocking entire transport over the area.
The tribal woman named Kanta was suffering from labour pain and was unable to cross the stream.
Her family members called 108 ambulance service, but the ambulance team said they cannot cross the stream.
ICDS officer Ramadevi came to know about the matter and took a risk and sent country boats for the rescue of the pregnant woman. Kanta was eventually shifted to a government hospital in Venkatapuram village. (ANI)

