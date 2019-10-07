Telangana: Rainwater enters in ICU of Hyderabad's multispeciality hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Rainwater entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Jeedimetla here.

The heavy rainfall lashed the state on Sunday resulting in water logging in the hospital. The staff and patients were seen walking through the ankle-length waterlogged corridors of the hospital.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thundershowers for a few days in the state. (ANI)

