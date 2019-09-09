Telangana: Second level flood warning issued after Godavri overflows

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A second level flood warning has been issued here as the Godavari river was overflowing in the Bhadrachalam dam on Monday.

The river's water level is increasing after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the state. Also, the river is receiving water from the upper areas.



The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) report on Monday said that a second-level flood warning has been issued in the wake of rising water level in Badhrachalam dam in Telangana following heavy rainfall.

The district authority has been put on alert. The government is monitoring the situation constantly. (ANI)

