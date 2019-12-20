Telangana: Siddipet SP arrested by ACB in alleged disproportionate assets case

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Govindh Narsimha Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police of Siddipet Commissionerate has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in alleged connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Assets worth more than Rs 10 crore have been seized. He was produced before the ACB Special Court on Thursday which remanded him to judicial custody.



According to ACB officials, a case of disproportionate assets of the lawful sources of income was registered against Reddy and searches were conducted on December 18 and 19 at his office and residential premises and other places at Siddipet, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Shadnagar, Ayyavaripalle and other places.

The ACB officials found gold ornaments weighing 1.5 kg, Rs 5.33 lakh cash, Rs 6.37 lakh bank balance, one villa at Golconda, 14 house plots at Shankarpally, Gollapally, Ranga Reddy District, 20 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts, two cars and other documents. All assets are worth more than Rs 10 crore in the market. (ANI)

