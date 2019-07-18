Telangana: Superannuation bill may affect the appointment of junior doctors, says AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): While supporting superannuation bill for medical professors which was tabled by the Telangana government, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the bill may affect the appointment of junior doctors.

"The bill might affect the appointment of the junior level professors in college, and this should be addressed. As a result, many seats may remain vacant for a long time. Even if they promote lower grade professors to senior post, what about their posts which will remain vacant?" Owaisi said.



He added that there is an acute shortage of staffs in colleges. "As there is a shortage of human resources, with this, the qualified professors can be immediately appointed after their retirement."

He also stressed that the government should pay attention to the condition of government hospitals in the state. "The Osmania Medical hospital, which is a heritage of the state, has been ignored for quite some time now. The ceilings of the hospital rooms are in poor condition. As there is water leakage, it is falling on patients' bodies. The hospital has been a matter of concern and needs immediate attention."

The superannuation bill seeks to increase the age of superannuation for government officials including professors in medical and dental colleges of the state. (ANI)

