Telangana: Three cops suspended for negligence over filing FIR in vet's rape, murder

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Three cops were suspended on Saturday here over alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the rape and murder of a veterinarian.

"Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and head constables P Venu Gopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud were placed under suspension till further orders based on the findings of a detailed enquiry," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

He said that a detailed enquiry on the dereliction of duty was carried out on Saturday."A detailed enquiry was conducted on the dereliction of duty on delaying the registration of FIR relating to a missing woman of Shamshabad Police Station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday," Sajjanar said.All the officers of the Cyberabad police have been once again instructed to register the cases irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence is received in the police station.Earlier today, massive protests were carried out across Telangana and several parts of the country, including the national capital.Youth Congress workers held a protest march at Jantar Mantar, against the brutal incident.Four people, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted. (ANI)