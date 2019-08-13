Telangana: Three killed in fatal road accident

Shameerpet (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Three people were killed in a road accident here after a speeding car lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the other side.

The accident which occurred on Monday evening on the state highway resulted in a traffic jam on the road which was cleared after calling a crane and got the damaged vehicles removed from the spot.



According to Shameerpet police, a car coming from Hyderabad lost control and first hit the divider before colliding with the other car.

"Three members travelling in the vehicle which lost control, died on the spot whereas one member received severe injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment whereas the bodies were sent for postmortem", the local police said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the erring driver. (ANI)

