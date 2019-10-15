Telangana: Three members appointed to Telangana Gram Panchayat Tribunal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The state government has appointed three members to the Telangana State Gram Panchayat Tribunal. The Panchayat Raj department issued the orders on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the members of the tribunal are Bandaru Bhaskar, former Zilla Parishad President of Mahbubnagar, Gatika Ajay Kumar, former Mandal President of Nekkonda district in Warangal and P Goverdhan Reddy, senior advocate. The Tribunal has been constituted as per the new Panchayat Raj Act.



Bandaru Bhaskar, hailing from Kakulavaram village in Gadwal district, was Chairman of Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad from 2014 to 2019. Earlier he played an active role in the Telangana statehood movement and he was also the Sarpanch of his native village.

Gatika Ajay Kumar from Warangal Rural district's Nekkonda was the district MPP from 2014-2019 and was also the convenor of State MPPs. Earlier, Kumar worked as South Central Railway Board's member and as a Cooperative Bank Director. Ajay Kumar, an experienced advocate in the High Court, took an active role in the Telangana agitation.

P Goverdhan Reddy from Rangareddy district is a practising advocate. He also participated actively in the Telangana movement. (ANI)

