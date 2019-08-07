Telangana: Toddler kidnapped in Shamshabad, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A case was registered after a woman complained that her one and a half year son was kidnapped by some unidentified men, police said on Tuesday.

"We received a complaint from a woman stating that her one and half-year-old son Kumar has been kidnapped by some unknown persons. She even tried to search for her son in the nearby areas at Shamshabad but could not find him," Rama Krishna, Circle Inspector, Rajeev Gandhi International Airport Police Station, told ANI.



A case has been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Teams have been deployed to nab the accused persons involved. We are also verifying the CCTV footage's in Shamshabad," Krishna said. (ANI)

