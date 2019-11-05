Telangana: TSRTC employee attacked by three unknown men

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Janardhan, who is working as Manager at Bhainsa Depot of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), was on Tuesday attacked by three unknown persons, police said.

"Today in the early hours, Janardhan was going to work when three unknown persons stopped him and attacked him with rods. The victim has received injuries on his hand and legs," said Shashider Raju, Superintendent of Police, Nirmal.



"Police teams later reached the spot and shifted him to a local hospital for treatment. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and search for the accused persons is on," Raju added.

This comes a day after the Telangana Chief Minister's Office issued a statement warning the striking TSRTC staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take them back.

Employees of TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now. They are protesting against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government. During the ongoing protest, a few TSRTC employees have also lost their lives.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pay among other demands. (ANI)

