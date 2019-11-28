Telangana: Two injured after chemical container explodes in Hyderabad shop, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after a chemical container exploded in a scrap shop in Jagadgiri Gutta area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, scrap shop owner Mohd Qayyum (40) and a pedestrian -- a woman who was passing by the shop at the time -- were injured in the incident.



"Qayyum owns a scrap business in Hyderabad. An unknown woman had sold him some scrap on Wednesday. When he opened the container to dispose of the scrap. One of the containers with chemicals exploded," police said.

Police said that Qayyum sustained severe injuries while the woman has received minor injuries. The victims were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

