Telangana: Woman delivers baby in 108 Ambulance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 04 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman delivered a baby boy with the help of an emergency medical staff of 108 Ambulance in the emergency vehicle itself at Nalgonda cross roads, Malakpet here.



According to Srisailam, Emergency Medical Technician, 108 emergency service received a call from the patient's relative who informed that Gori, aged 22, was expecting and is having acute labour pain, en route hospital. "We asked them to stop their vehicle in the Malakpet area and reached there on time. Since the patient was having labour pain, we conducted the delivery in the ambulance itself," he said.

Both the woman and infant are said to be in a healthy condition and have been shifted to a nearby government hospital in King Koti. (ANI)

