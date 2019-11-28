Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Sarita.

"She was on the way to her house when she was run over by a lorry at Radhika signal. The victim sustained severe injuries on her head and died on the spot," police said.



The people present at the site at the time of the incident, caught the accused lorry driver and handed over him to Khushayiguda police.

A case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

