Telangana: Women celebrate Bathukamma in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A large number of women devotees took out a massive rally from LB Stadium to Tank Bund in the city as part of Maha Bathukamma celebrations here on Sunday.

"This is the biggest festival celebrated in the state of Telangana. After the formation of the state, Bathukamma was declared as the state festival. It is a 9-days festival where girls and women of different age dance with enthusiasm and excitement in front of Bathukamma," All Yadav Women Wing Chairperson Bonthu Sridevi Yadav told ANI.



Women were seen celebrating the festival and dancing on the road.

Jhanvi, a devotee at the rally said, "The processions started from LB stadium and ends at Tank Bund, People from the different district came here on this occasion to participate in the Bathukamma celebration." (ANI)

