Telangana: 55-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Assembly Speaker's convoy

Medak (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): A 55-year-old man on Monday died after a vehicle from Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's convoy allegedly hit him in the Medak district, the police said.



The incident took place when the victim, Narsimha Reddy, was crossing the road.

After the accident, the injured was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against the accused and the security vehicle has been seized by the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

