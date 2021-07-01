Telangana ACB nabs two municipal officials in bribery case

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officials of Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation in a bribery case on Thursday.



"On July 1, 2021, Daravath Krishna working as Deputy Executive Engineer and Denchanala Bharath, the Work Inspector (Outsourcing) at the office of Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation of Medchal-Malkajgiri district were caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively from the complainant Mandanala Swamy," read the ACB statement.

Complainant Mandanala Swamy is a civil contractor at Jawahar Nagar. According to the complaint, Krishna and Bharath have asked for the bribe in order to do an official favour to check and record the measurements of works completed by the complainant and process the file for sanctioning bills.

"Tainted amount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 were recovered from the possession of Daravath Krishna and Denchanala Bharath respectively. A Chemical test conducted yielded positive results," the statement added.

The accused officers have been arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

