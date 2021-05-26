Telangana allows private hospitals, workplaces to administer COVID-19 vaccination

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Telangana Government has granted permission to private COVID-19 vaccination centres and hospitals to administer vaccinations to people above the age of 18.



As per an order on Tuesday, workplaces have also been given permission to carry out Covid vaccinations by registering on the Centre's CoWin Portal and following guidelines.

"All designated private hospitals as PCVCs in the state are hereby permitted to carry out covid vaccination in the hospitals, as well as workplaces (on requests made by Institutions/companies/gated communities, etc) by registering on the CoWin portal and by following covid vaccination guideline," the order said.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 new COVID-19 cases, 4,298 recoveries and 23 deaths.

The cases tally now stands at 5,60,141. (ANI)

