Telangana also hit by Covid vaccine shortage

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote to the Union Health Secretary that the state was left with only 5.66 lakh doses of vaccine which would last for three days at maximum.

Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) Telangana has also joined the states facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccines as the state government has urged the Centre to immediately provide at least 30 lakh doses.

"Covid-19 vaccination has been ramped up in the state. Due to concerted efforts, the number of vaccinations in the state, in one day, crossed 1.15 lakh yesterday. In the coming days this will be enhanced to over two lakh per day," Somesh Kumar wrote in a letter dated April 10.

"Therefore, I would like to request you to urgently provide at least 30 lakh doses of vaccine to Telangana for the next 15 days," reads the letter.

The chief secretary sent the letter a day after state health officials claimed that there was no shortage of vaccines in the state.

Meanwhile, the state health authorities administered 1,62,385 doses on Saturday. This is the highest number of doses given in a single day so far. They include 9,090 beneficiaries who received second dose.

According to the director of public health, the cumulative doses given rose to 20,61,395 including 2,99,742 second doses.

Those given vaccines on Saturday include 781 healthcare workers, 22,578 frontline workers and 1,39,026 beneficiaries who are 45 years and above.

The health department has ramped up vaccination over the last one week and announced that vaccination will be conducted in all government and private vaccination centres on all days including Sundays and public holidays.

The number of vaccination centres has gone up to 1,176 including 944 government-run centres.

--IANS

ms/dpb