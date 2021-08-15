Telangana an ideal state for entire country: KCR

He claimed that many states are approaching Telangana government to follow and implement its policies. "They are studying our schemes and our programmes," he said while speaking after unfurling the national flag to mark 75th Independence Day at historic Golconda Fort here.

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said his government transformed the newly carved state into an ideal one for the entire country in a short span of time.

He said the government striving forward is focusing on solving the problems of the people and with an aim of developing the state comprehensively and in planned manner. It evolved plans and is implementing them for the development of all sectors and for the welfare of all communities.

"In the way of leading the state progressively, many hurdles, problems, challenges, and many adverse situations were encountered, but with the blessings of people of the state we overcame all these difficulties and are marching forward," he said adding that there is no comparison between the situations prior to and after the formation of Telangana State in all the sectors.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said the government was able to unleash development qualitatively and quantitatively in all the sectors. "People are enjoying the fruits of progress. We resolved permanently the power crisis, drinking water problem and irrigation problems and today Telangana State stands proudly as an ideal to the country in these sectors."

He claimed that with the foresight planning and due to stringent financial discipline in administration, within the short span of seven years Telangana carved into a wealthy state with sustainable financial development. He pointed out that when Telangana was formed in 2013-2014, the State Gross Domestic Product was Rs 4,51,580 crore. Even though the Covid pandemic created severe hurdles for financial growth, in 2020-2021 the State Gross Domestic Product was Rs 9,80,407 crore.

When the state was formed, Telangana's Per Capita Income in 2013-2014 was Rs 1,12,216 but it now has reached Rs 2,37,632. This is higher than the country's Per Capita Income of Rs 1,28,829. "As per the statistics revealed by the Central Government, I am feeling proud to say that our state is at first place in Per Capita Income when we compare our state with the big states having more than 10 Parliamentary seats."

KCR said Telangana, which once was synonymous for drought and distress, has witnessed unprecedented development. In 2020-21 agricultural year, it achieved agriculture yield of 3,40,00,000 tonnes, which stood at the pinnacle of the entire country. "Agriculture sector contributes about 20 per cent to State GDP. This is an ample proof that Government transformed Agriculture which was earlier considered a waste. Telangana carved itself as crops growing state and achieved agricultural prosperity," he said.

He recalled that in combined state, rice was imported from Punjab and other states. They were not useful even to eat. However, today farmers of Telangana are feeding not only Telangana but also the people of entire country. He said Telangana has emerged as 'rice bowl of India'.

The chief minister announced that from August 16, crop loans up to Rs 50,000 will be waived for six lakh farmers in the state. With this, total of 9 lakh farmers will be relieved from loan burden.

The government has already waived the crop loan up to Rs 25,000 of three lakh farmers.

The government is also implementing this loanwaiver scheme in a phased manner for the remaining farmers.

Claiming that the state is creating a golden era in welfare, he said there was no exaggeration to say that not a single home was left out of the government scheme.

He listed out schemes like Asara under which social security pension is being paid to various sections of the society and Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak for providing financial assistance for the marriage of poor girls.

He announced that an insurance scheme for handloom weavers will be implemented shortly. This will be on par with the Rythu Bhima under which Rs 5 lakh is being paid to the family of a farmer in the event of his death.

He also spoke about the measures being taken to improve health infrastructure in the state.

Stating that Covid-19 is now under control, KCR said the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation in the wake of medical experts warning about the third wave.

He urged the people to be extra cautious and to be more vigilant and strictly abide by the Covid rules.

