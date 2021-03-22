Telangana announces 30% salary hike for 9.17L employees

He told the State Legislative Assembly that the orders will come into force with effect from April 1, 2021.

H0yderabad, March 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced 30 per cent salary hike for all the government employees and teachers under the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

He also announced raising the superannuation age for employees and teachers up to 61 years.

In 2018 election manifesto, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had promised to increase retirement age from 58 to 61 years.

The salary hike will benefit around 9.17 lakh employees working the state.

Unlike in the past when pay revision was given to only regular employees, the government decided to implement the PRC recommendations for contract and outsourcing employees, homeguards, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, SERP employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV and SSA employees, grant-in-aid, work charged and daily wage employees.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, announced increasing the gratuity at retirement for the employees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. The government also decided to to reduce the age limit from 75 years to 70 years for 15 per cent additional quantum of pension to the retired government employees and teachers.

The government has decided to extend family pension policy to the family members of the CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) employees who died while on duty.

The chief minister said the government employees, teachers who played an inspirational role in achieving Telangana state, are participating with same commitment in the development of own state and with their co-operation, the fruits of welfare and development are reaching the people successfully.

"In view of inexhaustible relation the government is having with employees, Telangana government is acting as employee's friendly government. It respects the rights of all employees," he said.

KCR recalled that after the formation of Telangana state, his government announced special increment by appreciating role played by employees in the movement. By revising the 10th pay scales in 2014 by announcing the highest hike of 43 per cent, Telangana government showed its admiration it has on employees of state.

He said as the Covid-19 pandemic shattered the state economy leading to unexpected fiscal deficit, 11th pay revision was delayed.

KCR said while revising the pay scales of government employees, the government kept in view the necessities and situations of other employees who are rendering their services at ground level and increased their pays scales with a humanitarian perspective.

"This time also government by revising the pay scales of employees, teachers and pensioners, took a decision to increase the salaries of contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, Anganwadis, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, VRAs, VAOs, Grant in Aid, Work charged, daily wage and other employees i.e., totalling about 9,17,797 employees who are working as part of Government machinery," he said.

Stating that 80 per cent of promotion process of employees is completed, he said the government will immediately start the promotion process of remaining eligible employees along with eligible teachers. Government will shortly start the process of filling of vacancies created by promotions.

He also announced that the government has constituted a steering committee with employees associations, government officials as stake holders for evolving the new modalities of Employees Health Scheme (EHS) as per the PRC committee recommendations.

He said the government will give permission to the Andhra Pradesh teachers who are working in the Telangana to return to their home state.

The government has decided to provide 180 days maternity leave along with wages to the KGBV Women Staff.

