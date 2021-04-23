Telangana asks Kumbh Mela returnees to quarantine for 14 days

The Director of Public Health said all those who attended Kumbh Mela held from April 1 to April 17 should quarantine and maintain physical distance from family members for 14 days. They should wear masks even while at home, the Director said.

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Telangana's Health Department on Friday appealed to people from the state who attended Kumbh Mela to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Those with symptoms like cold, cough, throat pain or headache should immediately get tested at nearest government Covid test centres, which are providing free testing services.

People can dial 104 for any clarifications, said a statement from the Director's office.

The Health Department has issued the advisory amid reports that several people who attended Kumbh Mela may have got infected by the virus.

Telangana is witnessing a massive surge in Covid cases. The state on Thursday saw 6,206 new cases and 29 deaths, the highest single-day fatalities since the pandemic broke out last year.

