  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Telangana Assembly passes resolution seeking caste-based census

Telangana Assembly passes resolution seeking caste-based census

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 8th, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Telangana assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Centre to take a caste-based census in the country.

The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw wide participation with many opposition members raising demands for a caste-based census.
On August 23, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation of 10 parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss a caste-based census was held in Delhi.
The demand for a caste-based census has been made by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features