Telangana Assembly pays tributes to late MLA Narsimhaiah

On the second day of the budget session, the house was adjourned after paying tributes to Narsimhaiah, who represented the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, and former MLAs.

Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday rich paid tributes to TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah and former members who died recently.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao moved the condolence resolution. Members cutting across parties paid tributes to the departed MLA and others. The house observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

The house also paid tributes to former Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, former MLAs Gunda Mallesh, Komtam Ramreddy, K. Madhusudhan Rao, and Katta Venkata Narsaiah.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, Jagdish Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, E. Dayakar Rao and members of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition parties spoke on the condolence motion.

The Chief Minister described Narsimhaiah as a people's leader who worked relentlessly to serve society. He said the late leader had dedicated his life for the upliftment of backward classes.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said Narasimhaiah served people as a student, lawyer and communist leader.

Born on January 9, 1956 in a poor family in Nalgonda district, he did MA, LLB from Osmania University. While practicing as a lawyer, he took up the cases of poor and became popular as people's lawyer.

Narasimhaiah, who died on December 1 last year, was a three-time MLA from Nakrekal and Nagarjunasagar constituencies in 1999, 2004 and 2018.

He was active in Communist Party of India-Marxist for long. He was elected to the Assembly of undivided Andhra Pradesh from Nakrekal in 1999 and 2004.

Narsimhaiah joined the TRS in 2013 and contested as the party candidate from Nagarjunasagar. He, however, lost to senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy. He won the seat in 2018 polls.

