Telangana begins vaccinating high risk groups

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited a couple of special vaccination centres in Hyderabad, told reporters that more than 1.4 lakh people in the districts will be administered vaccination over the next three days.

In all, 7.87 lakh individuals from high risk groups will be vaccinated during the special drive, which will continue for 7-8 days across the state.

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Health authorities in Telangana on Friday launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover the high risk groups.

He said the special vaccination drive for high risk groups also called super spreaders is being conducted as per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao .

The authorities have set up 32 special vaccination centres under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to cover the targetted beneficiaries. He said 30,000 people will be vaccinated at these centres daily.

Special arrangements have been made to vaccinate three lakh cab drivers and autorickshaw drivers, three lakh workers in vegetable, meat, flower markets, kirana and saloon shops, 80,000 people from civil supplies and 30,000 from fertilizers and pesticide shops and 20,000 journalists.

The chief secretary visited Red Rose Function Palace and inspected the vaccination centre where the high risk and high exposure people were being given the first dose of the vaccine.

He said beneficiaries identified by the officials weregiven coupons for vaccination. No walk in are allowed. He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made by the GHMC officials. He also interacted with the people who thanked the government for providing an opportunity for getting themselves vaccinated.

Somesh Kumar also visited the Press Club at Somajiguda where the journalists were being vaccinated.

--IANS

ms/pgh