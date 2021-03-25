Telangana Bhim Army chief injured in accident

Sujit, who was going on his motorcycle late on Wednesday, lost control and hit the road divider at Khairatabad. Police stated this after rumours that Sujit was attacked by unidentified persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) A.R. Srinivas said Sujit was on his way towards Raj Bhawan when he lost control over the motorcycle and hit the road divider. He sustained injuries in the accident as an iron grill pierced his body.

Police shifted him to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Earlier, there were rumours that an attempt was made on the life of the Telangana Bhim Army chief. It was alleged that some people travelling in a four-wheeler attacked him with a knife.

--IANS

ms/dpb