Telangana BJP chief calls Covid deaths in state 'murders' by govt

Addressing a news conference, he said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has completely failed in controlling the pandemic. He wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding no review meeting when people are dying like sitting ducks.

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday slammed the state government for its 'poor' handling of the Covid situation and termed the deaths caused by Covid as 'murders' by the government.

Kumar wanted to know why the gP MP wanted to know if the Chief Minister has taken the Covid vaccine. "Why is he not appealing to people to take vaccine," he asked.

The BJP leader alleged that the government is under-reporting the number of Covid deaths and positive cases in state. He said because of the false figures being issued by the government, people became careless about coronavirus. He also alleged that there is no clarity about the state's requirement of oxygen and vaccines.

Claiming that all the details have been made public about the PM-CARES Fund, he demanded that the state government must release a white paper on CM Cares Fund.

Kumar said that during a calamity, saving lives becomes everyone's responsibility. He also demanded that the Chief Minister should take BJP's suggestions on handling the situation.

He said that if the state government gives report to the Centre providing details of Covid deaths and positive cases in a transparent manner, the Centre will extend its help to the state.

