Telangana BJP chief submits report to JP Nadda over TSRTC employees strike

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Telangana BJP president K Laxman on Saturday met BJP working president JP Nadda in Delhi and submitted a report over the ongoing strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

"Submitted a brief report to BJP National Working President JP Nadda, on the ongoing TSRTC Strike and updated about the current political situation in Telangana," Laxman tweeted.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, Laxman recalled the incidents of police "manhandling" the BJP leaders.He shared that BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay was manhandled by police during a march held to observe the mourning of the death of a TSRTC employee.Laxman said that he will bring all the matters to the notice of BJP president Amit Shah and Nadda.Sanjay will also move a privilege motion in the upcoming session of Parliament.Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao set November 5 deadline for protesting TSRTC employees to join back and said that there will be no merger of the transport corporation with the state government "on any condition"."On any condition, there is no merger of RTC with government, this is decided by the state cabinet. 5100 private buses permission is granted in the state. This strike is declared illegal by labour commissioner. If any strike (is) declared illegal then employees and department relation do not exist. This agitation has started especially during the students' exams and festive season," Chandrashekar Rao told media.Rao added, "Central government has brought the Motor Vehicles Act which permits privatisation, it is the law of land. That is the reason we have taken this decision."The Chief Minister said that 67 per cent hike was done by the state government."After the privatisation, all the passes will be valid and accepted. I am not bulldozing, according to the Centre's decision, we are acting. We will always work by keeping the public necessity in mind. 5,100 private buses are given route permit in the state. The RTC is demanding for never-ending wishes. The Cabinet decided not to merge RTC with the government. Government has courtesy towards the small jobs. And that is the reason we are hiking their salaries. There is no change in the cabinet decision of privatisation," Rao said.Before November 5, TSRTC employees who turn back will be accepted, the Chief Minister said."If not we will give permission to another 5,000 buses. The opposition parties are the killers. They are provoking the RTC employees and they are responsible for their deaths. RTC Unions and opposition parties are the 100 per cent culprits. Nobody can dictate the government. Wherever the BJP government is present privatization has been done by them. It is BJP who removed RTC in Madhya Pradesh... If we obey the RTC demands then the other corporations will also demand for the same," Rao said. (ANI)