Telangana BJP launches 'BJP4TS' app as part of membership drive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a bid to intensify the membership drive in the state, Telangana BJP here on Wednesday launched the "BJP4TS" app.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said that the party is trying to double the number of members in the state.

"We have launched "BJP4TS" App today in the BJP state office as part of the membership drive. Through this app, people can directly register themselves and become active members. If any active member provides fifty memberships through the app, then they will be offered posts by the party. Today BJP is the biggest party in India. There are 11 crore members and in Telangana, there are 18 lakh members. We are trying to double that figure and make it 36 lakhs," he said while talking to ANI.



"Till now 4.5 lakh new members have been inducted and we are confident that till August 11, we will reach the figure of 36 lakh members in Telangana. Through this, the BJP will grow in the state," he added. (ANI)

