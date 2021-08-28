Telangana BJP president commences Praja Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday commenced his Praja Sangrama Yatra (marathon walkathon) from the heart of Hyderabad at Bhagyalakshmi temple, which stands next to one of the four main columns of the Charminar monument.

"As part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, I offered special prayers to Sri Bhagyalakshmi in the old city and started my yatra with the deity's blessings, cadres support and the encouragement of my helpers," said Sanjay.