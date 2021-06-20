Telangana Cabinet condemns Andhra govt over 'illegal projects' on Krishna river

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Condemning the Andhra Pradesh government for "illegal projects" on the Krishna river and not paying heed to the instructions given by the NGT and the Centre, the Telangana Cabinet on Saturday decided to launch a campaign among the people about the heavy losses that the irrigation sector in the state would incur due to the projects.



According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the State cabinet resented the Andhara Pradesh state government's illegal construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme's right canal.

The irrigation department officials informed the Telangana state government that they have already approached the National Green Tribunal on the illegal Andhra Pradesh Projects matter and cases are also filed in the Supreme Court. The Cabinet severely condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for not paying heed to the instructions given by the NGT and the Centre, it added.

"To get the due share of Krishna river waters to the state amidst the danger of Palamuru, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal for Irrigation and Hyderabad district facing acute drinking water problem, the state government has decided to construct Jogulamba Barrage at the Alampur area in the midst of Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts on river Krishna under Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme," the CMO's statement read.

The Cabinet has also decided to construct Pulichintala Left Canal and supply water to 2 Lakh acres in Nalgonda, Suryapet districts.

"An opinion came up in this regard at the Cabinet that memoranda should be given to the Prime Minister and Union Jalashkati Minister to stop these illegal projects in Andhra Pradesh. To expose Andhra Pradesh's exploitation of water in the Courts, in the public domain and raise the matter in the Parliament during the coming Monsoon Session and thereby bring it to the notice of the country. It is also decided to launch a campaign among the people about the heavy losses that the irrigation sector in the state would incur due to the illegal projects of the Andhra Pradesh," the statement said.

Apart from deciding the solutions over the share of Krishna River water, the Telanagana government has sanctioned the construction of three new super-specialty hospitals under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction.

During the Cabinet meeting, the marketing department stated that the government had procured 1.4 crore tonnes of Paddy last year.

The state Cabinet also decided to lift up the COVID lockdown completely in the state from June 20 and schools and other educational institutions to be reopened from July 1. (ANI)