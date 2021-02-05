Telangana CET to be held after June 14

State Principal Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramchandran said that the syllabus for TS EAMCET will be 100 per cent from the intermediate first year and 70 per cent from the second year.

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be held after June 14, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that 30 per cent of the syllabus from second year will be cut due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on the academic year.

Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education), presided over a meeting of the officials of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

JNTU conducts the annual exam on behalf of TSCHE for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

She made it clear that there will be no change in the intermediate weightage marks for EAMCET.

The ranks are decided by adding the marks obtained by candidates in intermediate (Class XII board exams) and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 75 per cent weightage is given to the entrance test.

EAMCET is conducted every year in the first week of May, but last year it was held in September due to the Covid situation.

The test for the engineering stream was conducted for four days in two shifts daily to ensure social distancing in view of the pandemic.

The test for EAMCET medical and agriculture streams was held on two days.

Over two lakh students had applied for both engineering and medical streams, but about 30 per cent did not appear because of the pandemic.

--IANS

ms/arm