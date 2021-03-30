Telangana chief secretary for strictly following Covid guidelines

During a video conference with the district collectors, he and stressed the need to follow the guidelines on religious congregations and enforcement of masks in public places.

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday called for strictly following the Covid protocols in the state.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government last week issued new guidelines, making it mandatory for people to wear masks while stepping out into public places. It said those violating the diktat will be subjected to strict punishment, even imprisonment.

The state government also asked the district collector and superintendents of police to impose restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and processions during the upcoming religious events.

The chief secretary during the video conference on Tuesday reviewed various issues including Covid, Palle Pragathi, NREGS, Haritha Haaram, integrated veg and non veg market, Dharani, and paddy procurement.

He complimented the district collectors and the officials of Panchayat Raj department for the successful completion of Rythu Vedikas and for creating visible and durable assets in the villages through NREGS. He asked the collectors to see that six plants are distributed to every household.

Somesh Kumar directed that the collectors should personally visit and identify the best possible site for integrated veg and non veg market so as to complete these markets within the next six months.

Congratulating the collectors for the tremendous work done in Dharani, he asked them to clear as many pending cases as possible at the earliest.

He also wanted the collectors to ensure that sufficient number of paddy procurement centres are set up at the village level and no farmer is put to any inconvenience.

--IANS

ms/ash