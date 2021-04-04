Telangana CM, Andhra Governor pay tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

Rao recalled the services rendered by and leader of the weaker sections who fought for a casteless society.

Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on the eve of his 114th birth anniversary.

Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary will be celebrated on April 5.

The CM paid rich tributes to Dr Jagjivan Ram who fought for the country's independence and worked for social equality.

Harichandan also paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram.

"I offer my humble tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. Babu Jagjivan Ram was an illustrious freedom fighter and a visionary leader. The contribution of Babu Jagjivan Ram to the nation's politics and development will always be remembered," he said.

Harichandan recalled that Babu Jagjivan Ram was an able administrator and rendered impeccable services to the country.

"Babu Jagjivan Ram was a true democrat, who fought to uplift the poor, downtrodden and weaker sections of the society. Babuji served the nation as a Cabinet Minister for 35 years and held several key portfolios. He is also remembered for introducing path-breaking reforms such as the Green Revolution in the country," the Governor added.

