Telangana CM asked police, excise officials to wipe out opium's illegal cultivation, usage

The CM addressed a high-level meeting of officials from these two departments at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.Rao said with reports that the usage of Cannabis (Ganja) is on the increase, there is an urgent need arisen to declare an all-out war against drug abuse.He also said before the situation goes out of hand and becomes severe one should be on alert.He instructed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive action plan to totally eradicate the ganja production."We have achieved Telangana state after a long fight. We have achieved several targets with development as the sole aim. With the development that we have achieved in the agriculture sector, crops are being cultivated in 1.30 Crore acres. The state is marching ahead of Punjab in the agriculture sector," he said.Rao said that 99 per cent of the worldwide corporations are investing huge funds in the state."Through Mission Bhagiratha, safe and pure drinking water is supplied to even remote villages in the forest areas. We have achieved a wonderful result in the power sector. Whatever we have aspired during the Telangana statehood movement, we have been fulfilling and marching ahead. We have won appreciation within the country and the world over. 99 per cent of the worldwide corporations are investing huge funds in the state. It is due to the excellent law and order situation that our police with their professional skills and capabilities are maintaining, we are able to attract such huge investments," Rao said.Rao said that there are sacrifices from the police force in victory over controlled extremism in the state."With this, the prestige and respect of the state have gone up. It is unfortunate that while the state is making rapid strides in development, the availability of the banned drugs has increased," the CM said.CM Rao emphasised the constitution of a special Cell with a DG level officer as the head. He instructed the Excise Commissioner Sarfraj Ahmed to strengthen the Enforcement wing and the flying squads. He wanted special surveillance at the educational institutions.He also wanted an increase in the number of check posts at the state borders, strengthening of the communication network and providing the required vehicles. He wanted the State Intelligence department to form a special wing for this.Further, he made it clear that the officials who help get good results in eradicating Ganja, will be given cash awards, rewards and special promotions. (ANI)